Messy Storm Underway in New England, When and Where Does Snow Turn to Rain?

Snow is underway across much of southern New England Sunday evening, just the start of what promises to be a messy storm that carries through Monday.

Rain/snow lines will bob and weave across the commonwealth, but when the dust settles late Monday afternoon, there won’t be much to plow or shovel.

Warmer air is moving in overhead about 5k feet. It’s promising to change us to rain and/or sleet by midnight and early morning all the way to Manchester, New Hampshire, and back to outermost Route 2 in Mass.

While we may accumulate a couple of inches, we’ll have to wait for the storm to start pulling away by midday Monday to see the snow return to much of the area. By then, it may be too little, too late to get a lot on the ground.

Either way you slice it, the morning ride is tricky on the upper end of Interstate 495, outer Route 2 and Routes 3 and 93 north of 128. Elsewhere, be wary of ponding water with rain.

As the cold sweeps offshore, cold will return to all levels of the atmosphere and switch us to snow by late morning/noon.

The storm wraps Monday evening, with temperatures dipping below freezing overnight. Once again, there may be some slick spots with the refreeze. Otherwise, we’re melting on Tuesday as we gear up for the next round of storminess on Wednesday.

This round of wintry weather will be short-lived as the storm is trending warmer overall. We could see a burst of snow late Wednesday before changeover, but with so much warm air in the pipeline, we’re likely to see temps rise through the night. The end result will be mild temperatures for Thursday as highs leap in to the 50s!