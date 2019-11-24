Messy Sunday as Storm Brings Snow, Heavy Rain, and Wintry Mix to Region

What to Know Areas in central and western MA, much of southeastern NH and coastal Maine will see snowflakes Sunday evening with minor accumulations.

Much of Vermont, western New Hampshire and central Maine will see a widespread one to three inches of snow.

The mountains will get several inches of snow with close to six inches towards the summits.

It's a messy Sunday in New England with rain to the south and freezing rain and snow impacting travel in northern parts of the region.

Rainfall totals will range between one to two inches with the possibility of street ponding along the South Coast and Southeastern Massachusetts. On the other side, the mountains will get several inches of snow with close to six inches towards the summits.

The area of low pressure will move over the region this afternoon and by then, the wind will increase, especially near the coast, with gusts up to 50 mph possible so we can’t rule out minor splashover or flooding from the Seacoast to Nantucket.

As this system pulls away, it will wrap in colder air from Canada so areas in central and western Massachusetts, much of southeastern New Hampshire and coastal Maine (same areas that reported freezing rain this morning) will see snowflakes this evening with minor accumulations, coating to one inch.

Much of Vermont, western New Hampshire and central Maine will see a widespread one to three inches of snow, while the mountains in Maine could get over half foot.

Behind this storm, high pressure settles in and it brings quiet weather for both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and 50s; it will be a nice change for the month where below average temperatures have ruled. If you are traveling or decorating outside, these days will be perfect.

By Wednesday, another disturbance is expected to impact New England with a chance for rain, snow and strong wind, all this during one of the busiest travel days of the year so we could experience delays at the airports.

Luckily, this storm will move fast so come Thanksgiving, we will be greeted by a blend of sun and clouds though blustery, wind chills will be in the 20s all day long.

Cooler air sticks around for your Black Friday Shopping and into the weekend.