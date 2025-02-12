The active weather pattern was put on pause for the start of the week — but it is not over. On Wednesday night, a messy winter storm will roll in, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain across southern New England.

Snow will begin around 10 p.m., with the heaviest precipitation falling between 8 p.m. and midnight — especially in interior areas and higher terrain, where accumulations could reach up to 3 inches. In regions northwest of Interstate 95, the snow is likely to transition quickly into sleet and then freezing rain as warmer air moves in, while areas further south and east might see a direct change from snow to rain.

Snowfall totals in Mass., NH

Ice accumulation and impacts

Be aware that roads could become very slippery in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, so exercise caution — especially if you have an early morning commute. Ice accumulation will be minor, but it could still get slick in spots.

After this storm, expect a brief lull on Friday, Valentine's Day, with dry, chilly conditions and temperatures holding in the low 30s with sunshine.

More snow this weekend?

As we move into the weekend, our next system comes in late Saturday into Sunday, not bringing a clean sweep of snow, another messy wintry weather system will impact our morning on Sunday.