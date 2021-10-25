Metal Detectors, Other Safety Measures Added at Brockton High School

Brockton High School students must walk through metal detectors before heading to class Monday morning after a student brought a gun to school.

The metal detectors are part of a new safety plan, implemented by the Brockton Public School district and local police, after the high school issued a stay-in-place order for about 90 minutes Friday morning.

School officials said a "concerning video" posted on Snapchat Friday depicted a magazine clip in a student's waist band. The student in question was pulled from class and he admitted to having taken the photo in September and posting it Friday.

The student was expected to be criminally charged and face school disciplinary procedures.

School officials asked all students not wear any metal jewelry or clothing items to school Monday as part of the new safety protocols.

"It pains me that these new measures are necessary," Brockton High School Principal Cynthia Burns said. "However, after consulting staff, students and families, we feel that this is what is needed to make our community feel safe.”

Officials said no threat was made, and the stay-in-place was ordered so administrators could conduct an investigation into the video. But teenagers at the high school were shaken by the incident.

“It’s a good school, good education. It’s just the bad mistakes that the students make," sophomore Stephanie Monteira said.

"If I’m being honest, I don’t think they take full precaution for our safety," freshman Jahleel Gencals said.

The district's student handbook states that students and visitors are subject to searches at any point, and anyone who brings a weapon on the property may be subject to expulsion.