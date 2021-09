Two people were hurt Friday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 495 in Middleboro, Massachusetts.

State police say a piece of metal fell from an unidentified truck, hitting the window of another vehicle around 2:30 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle, both from Brockton, were taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known, police said.

No further information was immediately available.