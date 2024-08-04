Metallica concert at Gillette Stadium delayed due to severe weather

Downpours and storms moving across New England Sunday put a damper on plans for thousands of Metallica fans in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Gillette Stadium announced on social media around 6:10 p.m. that tonight's concert was delayed until further notice due to severe weather in the area.

Fans were asked to shelter in place on the main concourse and follow staff instructions to ensure safety. Any fans who had not yet entered the building were asked to remain in their vehicles. The concert was supposed to start at 6 p.m.

We are asking fans who have not entered the building to remain in their vehicles until further notice. — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) August 4, 2024



At 7:30 p.m., Gillette Stadium thanked fans for their patience and said it is now safe for them to return to their seats. Anyone who hasn't entered the building can do so now.

With the forecast clearing up, the show is set to begin at 8 p.m. with Five Finger Death Punch hopefully performing a shortened set.

Ice Nine Kills will not be able to perform due to the condensed timeline, the stadium and band announced.

Metallica said it will still play a full show.

This is the second night of Metallica's M72 World Tour at Gillette.

The "No Repeat Weekend" features two completely different setlists and support lineups.

🇺🇸 TONIGHT IN FOXBOROUGH 🇺🇸

Gillette Stadium



It’s part two of our first US “No Repeat Weekend” this year, and our friends from @ffdp and @ICENINEKILLS will be getting the show started tonight!



If you’re coming to the gig, share your experience with #M72Foxborough. pic.twitter.com/bjXhUjM50l — Metallica (@Metallica) August 4, 2024

The thunderstorm risk continued Sunday night with pockets of intense rain and lightning possible.

See all severe weather alerts in your area here, and track interactive radar below:

