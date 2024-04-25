Methuen man arrested for driving BMW 108 mph on I-93 in NH

A 29-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after police clocked him driving his BMW over 100 mph on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire.

Troopers were conducting a high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative on I-93 to detect and deter speeding and aggressive drivers when a state police aircraft spotted a BMW 228i traveling at 108 mph.

Police on the ground pulled the BMW over, and the driver, identified as Joshua Dube, was taken into custody. Dube, of Methuen, Massachusetts, is being charged with reckless operation and failure to display license plates. It was not immediately clear when he was due in court or if he had obtained an attorney.

As part of their initiative Wednesday, troopers also stopped three other people traveling at speeds above 100 mph, as well as 17 more drivers who had reached speeds above 90 mph, according to state police.

Another driver was determined to be operating a vehicle after suspension, and one child restraint was checked, police added.

State police say they will continue these types of efforts through the spring and summer to improve highway safety and reduce crashes.