Methuen Mayor Neil Perry has died, his office says

The mayor of Methuen, Massachusetts, died Saturday, his office announced with great sadness.

Neil Perry was elected mayor in 2019 and was sworn-in to office in January 2020.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Mayor Perry has fought many health battles over the last several years but came back from each of them with renewed vigor to tackle, in his own words, the greatest job he ever had: being the mayor of the great City of Methuen," the statement from the mayor's office read.

"His last, and perhaps greatest, achievement, was securing the City's purchase of the Searles Estate from the Sisters of Presentation of Mary, saving the City's most iconic and historic property from an uncertain future."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

There was no immediate cause of death shared by city officials. The Eagle Tribune said the 65-year-old had been battling kidney disease.

At-Large City Councilor D.J. Beauregard will serve as acting mayor until a special election can be held in the next 60 days, according to a joint statement from the mayor's office and Methuen City Council which said that both remain dedicated in their efforts to maintain the smooth operations of the City government.

Further details will be announced in the coming days, the mayor's office said, asking people to join them in expressing their condolences to Mayor Perry's family at this difficult time.