Methuen package thief caught on camera, police say

A woman was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Methuen, Massachusetts, investigators said.

Methuen police posted a photograph of the suspect on Facebook. According to investigators, she was seen near Freeman Drive, Stanley Road, and Kimball Road on Saturday around 7 p.m. Home surveillance footage shows her taking a package from the porch of one home and leaving in a small light-colored SUV.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call police at 978-983-8698.

You can reduce your risk of package theft by taking steps like monitoring package tracking information to take them in immediately, installing security equipment like a video doorbell, or having packages delivered to a P.O. box, locker drop-off location, a secured mailroom, or somewhere staffed such as a workplace.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.