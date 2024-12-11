Methuen

Methuen police ask public to avoid area of ‘ongoing situation'

A Methuen police cruiser
NBC10 Boston

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are asking the public to avoid the Huntington Avenue area Wednesday afternoon.

Details were limited, but authorities said there would be an increased police presence due to "an ongoing situation in the area."

People are urged to avoid the location for the next several hours.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MethuenMassachusetts
