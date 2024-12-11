Methuen police ask public to avoid area of ‘ongoing situation'

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are asking the public to avoid the Huntington Avenue area Wednesday afternoon.
Details were limited, but authorities said there would be an increased police presence due to "an ongoing situation in the area."
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
People are urged to avoid the location for the next several hours.
No further information was immediately available.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.