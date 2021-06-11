Methuen Police Seek Woman Missing Since May 25

A woman missing since late last month is being sought by police in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Thirty-six-year-old Kristina Bucci was last seen by family members on May 25 and reported missing to authorities Wednesday, the Methuen Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Bucci is described as being about 5'5 and 170 pounds with light complexion, brown eyes and pink and brown hair, police said.

She is known to visit the Lawrence area, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-983-8698.