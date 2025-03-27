Boston Restaurant Talk

Mexican restaurant opening at Boston Public Market

By Boston Restaurant Talk

The people behind a business that sells Mexican goods in a variety of stores in the region are opening a restaurant in an indoor marketplace in downtown Boston. 

Boston Magazine is reporting that Mr. Tamole is opening at Boston Public Market, offering such options as tamales, tacos, and tortas at their stall. The mother-and-son team behind the business focus on dishes and products using family recipes from Puebla (a city in East-Central Mexico), and items they are known for that can be purchased at shops locally (as well as online) include salsa and mole paste.

The website for Mr. Tamole is at https://www.mrtamole.com/

