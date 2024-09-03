Baby girl saved mid-opioid overdose in Maine; man arrested

A baby girl was rescued from an opioid overdose in Mexico, Maine, and a man, out of jail on bail, was arrested, officials said Tuesday.

The 9-month-old, who was rushed to Rumford Hospital and then Maine Medical Center, responded to the overdose-reversing drug Narcan in the incident Monday, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said. She also tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, which are not opioids.

The girl's condition after being revived wasn't immediately available.

When the incident was reported at a home on Roxbury Road, sheriff's deputies, Rumford police officers and paramedics found the girl turning blue and struggling to breathe, officials said. Investigators found about 60 grams of cocaine at the residence, leading to Timothy Child's arrest.

The 28-year-old from Dixfield, who was out on bail on three sets of conditions, now faces charges of endangering a child's welfare, drug trafficking and violating bail conditions. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Officials didn't say if or how he was related to the child, who wasn't identified, or how she was believed to have overdosed.

The investigation was still underway as of Tuesday afternoon. Another home in Dixfield was searched as part of the investigation.