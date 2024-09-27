Person found dead after another is rescued from blazing house in Mexico, Maine

A person was found dead after firefighters put out flames at a burning home in Mexico, Maine, on Thursday morning, state police said.

Another person was rescued from the home on Tucker Street with a ladder, police said Friday. She wasn't hurt.

Police didn't say how the person is believed to have died, or give her name, with the investigation in its early stages.

The fire was reported about 7:09 a.m., and first responders found fire burning from the front porch and other parts of the building, police said.

The body was found inside the house later, officials said. An autopsy was being performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

Police said there was not believed to be any danger to the public.