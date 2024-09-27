Person found dead after another is rescued from blazing house in Mexico, Maine

Maine State Police said there was not believed to be any danger to the public

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A person was found dead after firefighters put out flames at a burning home in Mexico, Maine, on Thursday morning, state police said.

Another person was rescued from the home on Tucker Street with a ladder, police said Friday. She wasn't hurt.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police didn't say how the person is believed to have died, or give her name, with the investigation in its early stages.

The fire was reported about 7:09 a.m., and first responders found fire burning from the front porch and other parts of the building, police said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The body was found inside the house later, officials said. An autopsy was being performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

Police said there was not believed to be any danger to the public.

More Maine news

Maine 6 hours ago

Four injured when work van rolls over on its roof on Maine highway

Maine 9 hours ago

Police searching for missing Maine mom, toddler

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us