Meet the Matthew Perry Foundation's 1st fellow at MGH: ‘a right to a great life'

Treating addiction is personal for Dr. Sarah "SK" Kler, the first ever Matthew Perry Foundation fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital.

She describes a "real, personal commitment" to "the belief that every person who uses drugs and who has, you know, whether it be struggles or an ongoing journey with using substances, that they have a right to a great life and a right to great care. And that comes from a personal family history of a variety of members of my family over generations, at times struggling with various substance use disorders," Kler said.

The Matthew Perry Foundation aims to erase the stigmas surrounding addiction by providing financial assistance to organizations that offer hope in recovery. It was created in the wake of the actor's accidental death in 2023.

Perry discussed his addiction in a 2022 memoir and publicly talked about helping others battle the disease.

The foundation's executive director and chairman said in a statement, "The Matthew Perry Foundation is honored to be in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital's Addiction Medicine Fellowship program. Matthew believed deeply in eliminating the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction."

Kler said the foundation "is really committed to thinking about equitable access to care," and as the current chief medical resident in internal medicine at MGH, she plans to use her training to treat addiction in vulnerable communities as a primary care doctor, while also encouraging others to get involved.

"It is a really special area to train in. There is immense need across our country," she said. "I think it would be incredible for folks who are also pursuing other aspects of medicine to have this special understanding and expertise in addiction so that they could integrate it into care across other environments, primary care and beyond."

