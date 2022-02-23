Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

MGH Study: Pandemic Lockdown May Be Linked to Brain Inflammation

One of the authors of the study noted that the evidence supports the notion that stress and brain inflammation can go hand-in-hand

By Monica Madeja

Getty Images

COVID-19 lockdowns may have triggered brain inflammation even in people who didn't get infecting with the virus, research from Massachusetts General Hospital shows.

The societal and lifestyle disruptions caused by the pandemic may have triggered inflammation in the brain that can affect mental health, according to the study. The impacts manifest as symptoms including fatigue, brain fog and mental distress.

Scientists looked at brain imaging, behavioral tests and blood samples from 57 people before and 15 people after stay-at-home measures were in place.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

After the lockdown, the participants had higher levels of two neuroinflammation markers. People who noticed mood changes and fatigue had higher levels of a protein that also indicates inflammation.

The evidence supports the notion that stress and brain inflammation can go hand-in-hand, noted senior author Dr. Marco Loggia, co-director of the Center for Integrative Pain NeuroImaging at MGH and Harvard Medical School. The new information can help treat the symptoms in many cases with exercise and possibly medication.

“This could have important implication for developing interventions for a broad number of stress-related disorders,” Loggia added.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More on COVID in Mass.

COVID Q&A Feb 16

Has Mass. Closed the Racial Gap for COVID Vaccinations? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

COVID Q&A Feb 10

Could This Summer Be Normal Again? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19COVIDpandemicMassachusetts General Hospital
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us