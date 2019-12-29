Local
MGM Springfield Installs Solar Panels to Help Power Casino

MGM has installed thousands of solar panels at its resort casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The company said this month that the more than 3,000-panel solar canopy atop the casino's parking garage will generate more than 1,600 megawatt hours of electricity when it goes online in January. That's enough to power nearly 10% of the 2 million-square-foot casino, hotel and entertainment complex.

The casino said the panels are also expected to reduce the resort's annual carbon footprint by approximately 410 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

MGM Springfield opened in 2018 as Massachusetts' first Las Vegas-style resort casino.

