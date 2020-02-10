Michael Irvin Backtracks After Sparking Tom Brady-to-Cowboys Rumors

Michael Irvin is in damage control mode.

The NFL Network analyst and former Cowboys wide receiver raised eyebrows last Friday by lending credence to the theory that Dallas may consider signing Tom Brady in free agency if it can franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and trade him away.

"I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction," Irvin told WEEI's "Dale & Keefe."

Irvin's comments naturally lit a match to the "Brady-to-the-Cowboys" rumors over the weekend.

On Sunday, however, the Hall of Famer tried to douse the flames by claiming the "very significant people" he spoke to weren't associated with the Cowboys.

I never said Jerry or anyone in the organization said this to me. It was NOT anyone with the @dallascowboys https://t.co/PYeHW6FNIw — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) February 9, 2020

This is AMAZING!! Not once did I say anything about any1 in the ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ organization speaking w me regarding ⁦@TomBrady⁩. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8OVL94DujY — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) February 9, 2020

Irvin could be telling the truth here: He didn't explicitly mention speaking to anyone in the Cowboys' organization and instead may have been referring to discussions with high-ranking NFL officials, executives or scouts.

But Irvin clearly implied -- and re-emphasized Monday on Twitter -- that he spoke to some decision-makers who at least considered the possibility of Brady going to Dallas.

That's not true either buddy. The people I am talking about will have a role in the whole process. https://t.co/xYzL65cShs — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) February 10, 2020

The Cowboys still seem pretty far down the list of potential Brady destinations when he hits free agency on March 18. They still warrant mention, though -- despite Irvin's best diversion efforts.

