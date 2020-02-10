Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
NFL

Michael Irvin Backtracks After Sparking Tom Brady-to-Cowboys Rumors

By Darren Hartwell

By Darren Hartwell

Nov 3, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Michael Irvin attends an NFL International Series game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Michael Irvin is in damage control mode.

The NFL Network analyst and former Cowboys wide receiver raised eyebrows last Friday by lending credence to the theory that Dallas may consider signing Tom Brady in free agency if it can franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and trade him away.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

Biden to Head to SC, Skipping Primary Night in NH

Northern Lights 41 mins ago

New Englanders Could Get Rare Glimpse at Northern Lights Tonight

"I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction," Irvin told WEEI's "Dale & Keefe."

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Irvin's comments naturally lit a match to the "Brady-to-the-Cowboys" rumors over the weekend.

On Sunday, however, the Hall of Famer tried to douse the flames by claiming the "very significant people" he spoke to weren't associated with the Cowboys.

Irvin could be telling the truth here: He didn't explicitly mention speaking to anyone in the Cowboys' organization and instead may have been referring to discussions with high-ranking NFL officials, executives or scouts.

But Irvin clearly implied -- and re-emphasized Monday on Twitter -- that he spoke to some decision-makers who at least considered the possibility of Brady going to Dallas.

The Cowboys still seem pretty far down the list of potential Brady destinations when he hits free agency on March 18. They still warrant mention, though -- despite Irvin's best diversion efforts.

Click here to listen and subscribe to Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast: 

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

NFLPatriotsMichael Irvin
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us