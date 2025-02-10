Michael Proctor's trial board hearing set to pick back up on Monday

The fate of Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor will once again be taken up by a trial board of his colleagues, who will weigh if he should remain on the force based on his handling of the Karen Read case.

Monday will be a continuation of a hearing that began last month – and it obviously has implications far beyond Trooper Proctor’s own career in law enforcement.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The fate of the lead investigator in the Karen Read case will be in limbo until next month.

With the retrial of Karen Read’s murder case coming up in just a couple of months, a lot is riding on the outcome of this trial board hearing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

As the lead investigator in the Read case, Proctor faced allegations of misconduct, and criticism for his highly offensive text messages about Read that were read aloud in court during the first trial.

Proctor’s initial suspension came after Read’s mistrial was declared last July.

Suspended Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor will appear in front of what's known as a trial board Wednesday as part of the disciplinary process for behavior that received heavy scrutiny during the Karen Read murder trial. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

NBC10 Boston Legal Analyst Michael Coyne says Proctor’s conduct could hurt the Commonwealth’s case.

“In my opinion, it couldn’t look much worse right now – the language that he used, the things he was telling his friends, and the involvement of his superiors in some of those text messages, to me it’s virtually catastrophic for the government as is, so it only could marginally get worse as I see it," Coyne said. "But it could get worse obviously if he’s terminated and now you still nonetheless have to put him on the stand.”

Once this hearing ends Monday, any recommendations would then be sent to the State Police Colonel and to the state’s Post Commission.