Michelle Wu to Announce Endorsement in Boston Mayoral Race

Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu is holding an event Saturday to announce what her campaign described as a "key endorsement."

The campaign announcement didn't name who was endorsing Wu, saying only that the person is an elected official. The event was set to be held at Roxbury's Nubian Square at 1 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wu and fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George won the preliminary election to be mayor earlier this month, setting up a showdown for November's vote. The winner will be the first woman and first person of color elected to be Boston's mayor.

The field in Boston's mayoral race narrowed to two after Tuesday's preliminary election, with City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George moving on.

On Thursday, the pair agreed with current Mayor Kim Janey that power would transfer to the election's winner on Nov. 16.

Wu has already been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among other city and state officials and unions.

Essaibi George counts former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross among her endorsements, along with local unions.

Janey, Boston's first female and first Black mayor, stepped into the role after Marty Walsh was appointed U.S. secretary of Labor, but she didn't finish in the top two of the preliminary election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George are racing to the finish of the Boston mayoral race, but whatever their political disagreements, they're not making the election political.