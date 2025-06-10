Boston

Wu speaks on fighting ‘harmful actions' of Trump adminstration: Watch live at 11

Boston is embroiled in several lawsuits and legal actions concerning immigration, housing, and public safety

By Thea DiGiammerino

Left: President Donald Trump. Right: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.
EFE (left), Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images (right)

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will host a press conference on Tuesday to provide updates on what Boston is doing to fight what she describes as "harmful actions" by the Trump administration.

Boston is embroiled in several lawsuits and legal actions. Wu said Tuesday's press conference will address concerns about immigration, housing, and public safety.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley traded barbs over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the city, after Wu said people are "getting snatched off the street by secret police."

The city has been a target for the federal government, particularly concerning immigration enforcement. In March, Wu appeared before Congress to testify about sanctuary city policies in what became a contentious hearing. Trump border czar Tom Homan has attacked Wu and the city's policies multiple times. More recently, U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley spoke out against Wu after the mayor criticized federal immigration operations in Massachusetts.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Wu's event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Boston City Hall. You can watch live in the player above.

More on Boston

Immigration Jun 4

Federal prosecutor takes aim at Boston's mayor over ICE criticism

Immigration May 30

Boston mayor fires back after DHS releases sanctuary city list

Boston Mar 19

‘This is our city': Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gives State of the City Address

This article tagged under:

BostonTrump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us