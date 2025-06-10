Wu speaks on fighting ‘harmful actions' of Trump adminstration: Watch live at 11

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will host a press conference on Tuesday to provide updates on what Boston is doing to fight what she describes as "harmful actions" by the Trump administration.

Boston is embroiled in several lawsuits and legal actions. Wu said Tuesday's press conference will address concerns about immigration, housing, and public safety.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley traded barbs over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the city, after Wu said people are "getting snatched off the street by secret police."

The city has been a target for the federal government, particularly concerning immigration enforcement. In March, Wu appeared before Congress to testify about sanctuary city policies in what became a contentious hearing. Trump border czar Tom Homan has attacked Wu and the city's policies multiple times. More recently, U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley spoke out against Wu after the mayor criticized federal immigration operations in Massachusetts.

Wu's event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Boston City Hall. You can watch live in the player above.