Middle School in Milford Evacuated After Substance Sprayed Inside

A school was evacuated in Milford, Massachusetts, Wednesday after a substance was sprayed inside, the district's superintendent said.

Students were expected to be an hour late getting home from Stacy Middle School after the incident, according to Milford Public Schools Superintendent Kevin McIntyre.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt when the unnamed substance was sprayed in the school's mezzanine, but several ambulances were seen at the school. Scores of students were seen outside the building.

Milford police characterized the substance as "unknown," and noted that a hazmat team was at the school and that officials were working to reunite students with their parents, and that an organized dismissal was underway at Memorial Elementary School.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.