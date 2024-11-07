A woman accused of keeping 17 dogs, six horses and several other animals in filth at a home in Middleborough, Massachusetts, appeared in court Thursday to face 26 animal cruelty charges, while prosecutors revealed new information about the case.

At least 20 dead dogs were found in a garage on the property while the other animals were rescued last month, prosecutors said in Wareham District Court. But dogs that were rescued are on the mend, and being placed up for adoption, according to the town.

Kimberly Savino was wanted for arrest since Oct. 30, police said. The 43-year-old turned herself in at court Thursday, where she was arraigned and officially surrendered the animals.

After she pleaded not guilty, the judge ordered she be released on personal recognizance, with no contact with any animals, given that she showed up to court in a Michigan animal cruelty case that resulted in her being placed on probation for five years.

NBC10 Boston via pool Kimberly Savino in Wareham District Court on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, facing 20 animal cruelty charges over dogs, horses and other animals found at a Middleborough, Massachusetts, home.

The Middleborough home, on Precinct Street, where the horses and caged dogs were found in filthy conditions along with two cats, a turtle and a guinea pig had to be condemned, officials have said.

Prosecutors shared new information on the case in court, noting that dead dogs were found in six plastic caskets in the garage, with 15 to 20 more found in a freezer.

Neighbors had reported concerns about animals at the home, with underweight and muddy horses chewing on boards from hunger, prosecutors said. And people who were caring for the horses reported that when they went to turn on the water for horses, closer to home, they heard clawing and barking from inside.

The investigators secured a warrant and entered the home, finding trash strewn about, a guinea pig and turtle in deplorable conditions, 19 other animals covered in urine and feces, no food and no water, prosecutors said. The six horses were thin and aggressively anxious when interacting with veterinarians. They had numerous scabs related to rain rot.

Prosecutors said that Savino didn't primarily live in the home, but in western Massachusetts, and police said she visited once a week. Prosecutors also said that the MSCPA tried working with her to improve the horses' health before the warrant was executed but that she wouldn't show up and canceled on meetings.

Savino is due back in court for a hearing Dec. 10.

The Town of Middleborough is still caring for nine of the rescued dog at its animal shelter, according to police. A town officials said they would be placed for adoption later on. Eight other dogs are in the care of the MSPCA.

Neighbors have told NBC10 Boston that the woman who lived in the home was reclusive and they had seen animal control at the property before.

Middleborough condemned the home on Precinct Street over health and fire hazards.

In the Michigan case, Savino was sentenced a decade ago to 400 hours of community service and paying fines and tens of thousands of dollars in restitution along with the five years of probation, The Associated Press reported. She had pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after being accused of keeping feces- and urine-covered dogs in cages.