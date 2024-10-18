Middleborough home condemned after 17 dogs found living in filth, police say

More than a dozen dogs and several other animals were found living in such filth at a home in Middleborough, Massachusetts, that health officials condemned the building, town officials confirmed Friday.

Animal control officers found 17 dogs, two cats, a turtle and a guinea pig living in the home on Precinct Street while executing a warrant in an animal welfare investigation Friday morning, Town Manager Jay McGrail and Health Agent Kayla Smith said in a joint statement. One of the dogs needed urgent medical care and was immediately removed. The other animals, which officials said had no access to food or water and "lived in filth," are being removed from the home with help from other agencies.

At the same time, the MSPCA Law Enforcement Department executed a warrant concerning horses living on the property. The condition of those animals was not immediately clear.

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston that the woman who lives in the home is reclusive and they've seen animal control at the property before.

The Health Department condemned the home over health hazards. It is also a fire hazard, according to the Middleborough Fire Department.

At this time no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.