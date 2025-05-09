A 25-year-old Massachusetts man has been convicted of murdering his parents in a 2020 stabbing, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday.

Ryan True was arrested in December 2020 after officers conducted a wellbeing check at his parents' home on Highland Street and found Renee True, 55, and David True, 52, dead inside. Both of them had multiple stab wounds and had been left in the home, covered in blankets, according to prosecutors.

Ryan True was convicted by jury after a trial in Brockton Superior Court. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

Ryan True surrendered himself to police after the bodies were found. Authorities say he admitted to stabbing them to death.

Prosecutors said one of Ryan True's half brothers claimed he had spoken to him over the phone before the bodies were found and that Ryan told his half brother something bad had happened and he was in his mother's car not far away.

"Ryan told him he was the only one who left the house alive," prosecutors said in court Friday.

Another half brother reported to police that he had been unable to get in touch with his father. He said he had spoken to Ryan as well, who told him he had gotten into an altercation with his father on Wednesday.

Ryan allegedly claimed his father was drunk and that he had had enough so he "did what he had to do." He said his mother came home sometime later, and he said he stabbed her as well when she went upstairs to get a gun.

Prosecutors said Ryan fled the scene in his mother's car. He returned to the home on Thursday morning where he was arrested. Investigators said they found two large suitcases, a cell phone and a bloody folding knife inside the vehicle.

David True worked for a paving and excavation company in Easton, who in a Facebook post called him “truly one of the best men we have had the privilege of knowing.”

Renee True drove a bus for kids in town with special needs, neighbor Sarah DaRosa told NBC10 Boston.

"I don't think anybody knew there was anything going on, any issues," she said. "Nice, wonderful people, you can't say anything bad against them."