Man charged with raping child known to him in Marlborough, DA says

A man was in court Monday on accusations he raped a child that he knew, prosecutors said.

The 42-year-old was charged with aggravated rape of a child in connection with an incident in Marlborough last spring, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said in response to a request for information from NBC10 Boston.

The man appeared in Marlborough District Court Monday to be arraigned and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday, the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors didn't share more information about the case, but The Boston Globe reported the man is accused of raping his teenage daughter. NBC10 Boston has not confirmed that information, but doesn't share information that would identify the victims of sexual assault.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.