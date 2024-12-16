Massachusetts

Middlesex DA to announce arrest in 30-year-old murder case

No details about the case have been released.

By Marc Fortier

handcuffs
Getty Images

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday to announce an arrest in a murder that occurred over 30 years ago.

The press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Middlesex District Attorney's Office in Woburn.

No details about the case involved have been released.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
