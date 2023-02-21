Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Middlesex DA Announcing Charges in 10-Year-Old Case: WATCH LIVE

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal

The Middlesex County District Attorney's office will be announcing charges in a 2013 case Tuesday.

Officials did not immediately release details on the case.

District Attorney Marian Ryan is expected to hold the press conference at 3:15 p.m. It will be streamed in this article.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
