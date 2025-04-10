WATCH: DA giving update on previously uncharged Massachusetts killing

Prosecutors are set to give an update Thursday on their investigation into a long-unsolved killing in Massachusetts' Middlesex County.

District Attorney Marian Ryan was set to share the update on what her office described as a previously uncharged case. She'll be speaking at 2:30 p.m. from her office in Woburn. The event will be livestreamed on this page.

Prosecutors haven't shared more details ahead of Ryan's event, including what case she would be speaking about or if anyone has been arrested.