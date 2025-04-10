Crime and Courts

WATCH: DA giving update on previously uncharged Massachusetts killing

Prosecutors haven't shared more details ahead of Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan's event, including what case she would be speaking about or if anyone has been arrested

By Asher Klein

NBCUniversal

Prosecutors are set to give an update Thursday on their investigation into a long-unsolved killing in Massachusetts' Middlesex County.

District Attorney Marian Ryan was set to share the update on what her office described as a previously uncharged case. She'll be speaking at 2:30 p.m. from her office in Woburn. The event will be livestreamed on this page.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Prosecutors haven't shared more details ahead of Ryan's event, including what case she would be speaking about or if anyone has been arrested.

More Middlesex County crime news

Massachusetts Dec 16, 2024

Man arrested in 32-year-old murder-for-hire case; DA says boyfriend arranged wife's killing

Crime and Courts Feb 26

3 ‘brazen' shootings in Cambridge, Somerville, Belmont under investigation, DA says

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us