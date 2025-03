A brush fire is burning in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Images from the scene showed fire burning in the Essex County town, sending smoke into the air, with firefighters nearby.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Fire officials haven't shared details on what caused the fire or how big the blaze is.