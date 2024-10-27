Brush fire burning in Middleton, expected to last days

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Middleton, Massachusetts, Sunday, and expected to have to keep contending with flames into at least Monday.

The fire was burning near the powerlines west of the Middleton Reservoir, along Upton Hills Road, according to the Middleton Fire Department. Other agencies in the area were helping their effort.

The firefight would "most likely be a multi day event," Middleton officials said on social media.

High winds and dry conditions were in place in Massachusetts as a brush fire erupted near Salem. Here's what the rest of the forecast has in store.

Firefighters were battling several other brush fires in Massachusetts Sunday, including in Salem and Millbury, where a woman was found dead. The brush fires were being fueled by dry and windy conditions.