Massachusetts

Brush fire burning in Middleton, expected to last days

Battling the brush fire near the Middleton Reservoir would "most likely be a multi day event," officials said

By Asher Klein

fire smoke flame generic
NBC10.com

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Middleton, Massachusetts, Sunday, and expected to have to keep contending with flames into at least Monday.

The fire was burning near the powerlines west of the Middleton Reservoir, along Upton Hills Road, according to the Middleton Fire Department. Other agencies in the area were helping their effort.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The firefight would "most likely be a multi day event," Middleton officials said on social media.

High winds and dry conditions were in place in Massachusetts as a brush fire erupted near Salem. Here's what the rest of the forecast has in store. 
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Firefighters were battling several other brush fires in Massachusetts Sunday, including in Salem and Millbury, where a woman was found dead. The brush fires were being fueled by dry and windy conditions.

More on Massachusetts' brush fires

Millbury 5 hours ago

Woman dead after brush fire in Millbury

Massachusetts 15 hours ago

Salem brush fire: No need for evacuations as firefighters battle flames, smoke

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWildfiresMiddletonFires
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us