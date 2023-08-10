Midnight Morning opens in Roslindale

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant has debuted in Roslindale after being in the works for two years.

According to a source, Midnight Morning is now open on Birch Street in Roslindale Village, moving into the space that had previously been home to Birch Street Bistro. As mentioned in an earlier article, the new dining spot offers dishes using locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients, with its menu showing "bites," "smalls," and "bigs" including such options as boiled peanuts, mushroom rangoons, fried pickles, falafel, burgers, half chicken, steak frites, and ribs, along with an extensive list of wines and beers.

The address for Midnight Morning is 14 Birch Street, Boston, MA, 02131. Its website can be found at http://midnightmorning.net/

