Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Mighty Mighty Bosstones Vocalist Fronts New Supergroup

The Defiant plan to release their debut album in early 2023 with tour dates to follow the rest of the year.

This Sept. 18, 2021, file photo shows Dicky Barrett of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones perform during Riot Fest 2021 in Chicago.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images, File

Mighty Mighty Bosstones frontman Dicky Barrett will be the voice of a new supergroup for a new album in 2023.

The Defiant will consist of Pete Parada (The Offspring) on drums, Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) on guitar, Johnny Rioux (Street Dogs) on bass, Joey La Rocca (The Briggs) on guitar and keys, with Barrett front and center.

“All I’ve ever really wanted to do is bring people together and share a message of peace, love, and unity. With that in mind, the music created by The Defiant could very well be some of the best I’ve ever had a hand in making, as well as one of the most important and thoughtful musical experiences of my career. I am thrilled to be a part of it,” said Barrett in a press release.

You can visit their website here.

