Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. Opens Biergarten at Arsenal Yards in Watertown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brewery in Waltham has debuted a new outdoor space in a growing development a few miles to the east.

According to a Twitter post from @BostonTweet, Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. opened a biergarten in Bond Square at Arsenal Yards in Watertown over the weekend, with a Facebook post from the place saying that the 7,000-square-foot seasonal space is open Thursday through Sunday and is dog-friendly. The new biergarten joins their facility on Waverly Oaks Road in Waltham which includes both indoor and outdoor seating along with food trucks.

Mighty Squirrel first opened in the latter part of 2018, with one of its most popular beers being a New England IPA called Cloud Candy.

The website for Mighty Squirrel can be found at https://www.mightysquirrel.com/