Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. opens new taproom and kitchen in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a local brewery in Waltham with two locations was planning to open a third, and now we have learned that the new location is up and running.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to a Facebook post from the business, Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. opens today at Arsenal Yards in Watertown at 5:30 PM, with the post saying the following:

After more than five years of site exploration, design, development, and construction, we couldn't be more excited to welcome you all here. This space is going to be about community, connection, family, and the outdoors. Most importantly, we want this space to be about building bridges. This will be a "Taproom & Tapas" location like our Fenway taproom, including our full line up of beers, seltzers, and hard smoothies, and our tapas dishes from around the world such as aloo tikki, tuna aguachile, tinga tostadas, lamb lollipops, roasted beets and burrata salad, tuna poke bowl, lobster roll, ribeye steak taco, baja fish taco, Thai beef skewers with pineapple salsa, patatas bravas, bacon brussel sprouts, birria poutine, and much more. We look forward to seeing you [today] if you can make it over!

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The new location joins its original in Waltham as well as the aforementioned Fenway location.

The address for the new location of Mighty Squirrel in Watertown is 102 Arsenal Yards Boulevard, Watertown, MA, 02472. The website for Mighty Squirrel is at https://www.mightysquirrel.com/

[Earlier Article]

Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. Plans to Open a Taproom and Kitchen in Watertown

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)



[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)