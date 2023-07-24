Mighty Subs in Needham closes this week after over 30 years in business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A sub shop in the western suburbs of Boston that has been around for more than 30 years is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Mighty Subs in Needham is closing after business hours on July 28, with a picture of a note out front at the Highland Avenue spot indicating that the sub shop is "retiring." Mighty Subs, which first opened in 1990, has been known in part for their extra large subs while also offering such items as breakfast sandwiches, wings, meatball plates, chicken fingers, cheese sticks, fries, onions, and Greek salads.

The address for Mighty Subs is 250 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA, 02494. The website for the sub shop can be found at http://mightysubs.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.





NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



