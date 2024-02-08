Migrant overflow shelter in Roxbury is already reaching capacity

It was just last week when a new temporary shelter for migrants opened in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood — with the hope it would address the ever-going capacity crisis for migrant shelters. However, that shelter is now nearing capacity.

Initially, the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex on MLK Jr Boulevard was to accommodate migrants sleeping on the floor at Boston Logan International Airport. But now, families from other temporary housing situations, including a Revere hotel, are being brought in.

The Roxbury site can fit 100 families of four. An official told NBC10 Boston last week that 50 families of four moved in within the first few days.

Gov. Maura Healey has made it clear this is a temporary living arrangement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said this week that her administration is still trying to find a more stable home for the migrants.

"We're still trying to find more, even for the next couple of months, a more permanent and stable situation for them, so we're working really closely," Wu said.

However, City Councilor Julia Mejia said that place can't be in Boston.

"Dedham, Wellesley, Brookline — cities and towns that have so much more resources than the city of Boston. People who actually have more financial support," she said. "We need to do everything in our power to make sure that we are setting them up for success or whatever success looks like."

Healey's office said in a statement that "we continue to evaluate additional safety-net sites."

The Roxbury shelter is expected to close by May 31.