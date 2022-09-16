Migrants on Martha's Vineyard: What Happens Next?

After several dozen migrants unexpectedly arrived Wednesday on Martha's Vineyard, the island's residents have mobilized with compassion and haste by supplying food, shelter, water and reassurance to the 50 or so undocumented immigrants from Venezuela.

"It is very touching to see people care about you when they don't even know you," one man said in Spanish Thursday, who left Venezuela two months ago and has hiked through nine countries.

"I feel like we got lucky," he said. "I feel we arrived blessed."

Where to Next?

Officials set up an emergency shelter at St. Andrew's Church in Edgartown following the migrants' arrival on Wednesday, but that is obviously just a temporary fix. So what happens next?

The first priority is figuring out where all of these migrants need to and want to go next.

The Baker-Polito Administration said it is exploring setting up a new temporary shelter and humanitarian services at Joint Base Cape Cod. That's located in Bourne, Massachusetts.

Governor Baker’s office said it will share additional details on the possible shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod as soon as it has it.

Massachusetts’ Gov. Charlie Baker, a centrist Republican, said in a statement Thursday that he's supporting the ongoing efforts offered by island

"The Baker-Polito Administration is in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha's Vineyard," Baker representative Terry MacCormack said in a statement. "At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts."

Lawyers on Martha’s Vineyard say one the of complications in this ordeal is that the migrants all have paperwork listing homeless shelters as far away as Tacoma, Washington as their new U.S. addresses.

Potential Legal Challenges for DeSantis, Abbot

Meanwhile, the legal implications of this move by Governor Greg Abbott in Texas and Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida are now being weighed.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is urging the Department of Justice to open in investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law – even possible kidnapping or human trafficking charges.

In Massachusetts, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins says she will be speaking with the DOJ, especially since this is not the only location where migrants have been transported.

State Senator Julian Cyr, who’s been on the ground helping these migrants, says he supports that move.

"Whether or not this meets the legal threshold of human trafficking, this meets the moral threshold of human trafficking, and I think we really need to look into that," State Senator Julian Cyr said. "I hope the Justice Department is looking into this and I expect you’ll see here in Massachusetts our Attorney General taking a look at this as well.”