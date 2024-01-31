Migrants to move from Logan airport to Roxbury shelter: ‘We really don't have a choice'

After sleeping on the floors of Boston Logan International Airport, unsheltered migrants are set to be relocated to a new temporary shelter Wednesday.

The shelter is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The complex has a 24,000-square-foot field house that can house up to 400 people.

Gov. Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu toured the complex, where the migrants will call home for the next few months.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We really don't have a choice," said Healey. "Families continue to come to this country, continue to come to Massachusetts."

Healey said her administration has opened locations throughout the state over the last several months, including large overflow sites.

"We're also in about 90 communities utilizing our emergency assistance shelter program," she said.

About 7,500 migrant families are housed in Massachusetts through that program, said the governor.

"I announced a couple of months ago that we have really reached capacity in terms of space, and so we have been managing a waitlist," said Healey.

As for Roxbury, Healey said that "we have come because we need to find a place."

Healey said she continues to ask the federal government for more assistance.

Wu said that when she arrived from Washington, D.C., Tuesday night, she stopped by Terminal E where the migrants were sleeping.

"Their stories are the same as ours," she said. "They're people trying to give their kids a chance at a better life."

While this may bring relief for those migrants, for some community member, it's the opposite.

"It's definitely unfair and it's getting to the anger part," said Gregory Baker, a Roxbury resident.

Baker has been living in Roxbury for 70 years.

"I grew up over here. My house was on the corner," he said.

In those years, he's seen the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex turn into a staple for the community, giving young children growing up in not the best environment a place to be kids while also giving seniors the ability to exercise at a low cost.

However, now that very place is being transformed into a temporary shelter for migrants who are currently sleeping on the floor at Boston Logan International Airport — forcing Baker and fellow community members to make their voices heard on the very day those migrants are supposed to be moving in.

Former city council candidate Shawn Nelson said he has no sympathy for the migrants moving in.

"They are taking our resources," he said.

Healey said she has heard the criticism but the migrant challenge has now reached a crisis and this center was the only solution.

"This is probably eighth or ninth major location that we have opened. We are now coming to Boston, and it's just born out of necessity we are now doing what we have to do at this time," said Healey.

"We voted for her, and this is how you going to do us," said Baker.

"They only time they want us is when they want a vote and as soon as they get that vote they don't need us anymore," said Nelson.

This is a temporary shelter that's expected to serve the migrants with wrap around services till May 31. During that time, Healey maintains the local community that normally benefits from this center will be served in some way — though it's uncertain how and where.