Migrants to move from Logan airport to temporary shelter in Roxbury

After sleeping on the floors of Boston Logan International Airport, unsheltered migrants are set to be relocated to a new temporary shelter Wednesday.

The shelter is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

According to Gov. Maura Healey, it's a relocation effort that will be done in an orderly way and in a way that "makes sense."

When NBC10 Boston spoke with Healey on Tuesday, she made it clear that the move to the shelter is a temporary solution to this migrant challenge, as her administration continues to call on the federal government for more assistance in solving it.

The complex is open year-round and has a 24,000-square-foot field house that can house up to 400 people. Meaning, it could become the largest temporary shelter in the state.

The Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood will be able to accommodate about 400 people - or about 100 families.

However, not everyone agrees with the move. In fact, some are calling it unfair that this historically marginalized and well documented, underfunded community now has to close this recreation center from the community to make way for migrants.

Healey addressed the criticism, saying, "It's just born out of necessity, and we just have to do what we have to do. The key for me is to make sure that any programming that was happening there, that for the next couple of months, we will find new locations for those kids."

"I have long supported young kids and people off all ages being able to access recreational activities," added Healey.

Healey will join Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Wednesday morning to tour the facility before explaining what can be expected over the next few months.

The shelter is expected to last through the end of May.