Mike Pence Headed to NH Wednesday for Post-Primary GOP Fundraiser

Former Vice President Mike Pence -- seen as a possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate -- is scheduled to be in New Hampshire for a fundraiser on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after polls close in the state's primary election.

New Hampshire RNC National Committeeman Chris Ager told NBC News Pence will be speaking at a closed press “unity” fundraiser Wednesday night. Roughly 100 people are expected to attend, including Gov. Chris Sununu. The funds raised will be going directly to the GOP Senate nominee, who will be decided in Tuesday's primary.

All of the top Republican Senate contenders have agreed to come, which Ager said is “a very good sign for November.”

Pence was just in New Hampshire, the home of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, last month where he gave a "Politics and Eggs" speech at St. Anselm College in Manchester and campaigned and raised money for Republican state lawmakers.

"I've never spent a lot of time in New Hampshire, but I may someday," the former vice president said at the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast, a must-do event for possible presidential candidates.