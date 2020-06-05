Mike’s City Diner Reopens After Temporarily Closing Due to Owner Testing Positive for COVID-19

Late last month the owner of a beloved South End restaurant tested positive for the coronavirus, leading him to close the eatery down just to be safe. Now we have learned that it will be reopening this weekend.



According to a Facebook post, Mike's City Diner plans to open back up on Saturday for takeout and delivery, with the note saying "Thank you for your support, we are excited to see all of you." On May 25, we reported that owner Jay Hajj had tested positive for COVID-19, saying that his symptoms were "very mild" but he decided to shutter the Washington Street spot "out of an abundance of caution," with he and his staff going into self-quarantine. (Hajj had not been in the kitchen of the diner, nor had he served any food there, but he wanted to make sure that both workers and customers weren't in any danger of catching the virus.)



The address for Mike's City Diner is 1714 Washington Street, Boston, MA, 02118. Its website can be found at https://www.mikescitydiner.com/



[Earlier Article]

Mike's City Diner Closed for Now After Owner Jay Hajj Tests Positive for COVID-19



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]