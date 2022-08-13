Mild and Clear Weekend in Store Before Rain Returns

A beautiful weekend lies ahead for New England. Each day features low dew points and light winds. Highs hold in the mid 70s on Saturday. A stalled front sits draped across the South Coast and keeps partly cloudy skies across the coast and Cape. The trend through Saturday is those clouds do break a part and we’ll have sunny skies.

With clear skies and lights winds Saturday night, Sunday morning starts even coolers with low 60s across Eastern Mass and upper 50s for the mountains. With abundant sunshine, Sunday is slightly warmer in the low 80s. We start next week with high temperatures in the 70s and that holds for much of the week.

Our sights are set on signs for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. While the odds aren’t 100%, neither day looks to bring widespread, significant rain to help ease the drought. Warmer weather returns by the end of next week, but no signs point to excessive heat, nor heat that would rise to advisory levels.