Mild and dry pattern continues in New England on Saturday

A gusty northwest wind along with extremely dry conditions will result in another Red Flag Warning across all of southern New England including parts of Vermont and New Hampshire this afternoon. Outdoor burning is prohibited, and extra caution is encouraged when using any type of outdoor ignition sources.

Much of the region is dealing with a moderate to severe drought and no major changes are expected the next several days as we remain in a mild and dry pattern. Expect to see a good amount of sunshine this afternoon with a few passing clouds and a gusty northwest wind.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A couple showers associated with an upper level system well east of the region will spin through northern and Downeast Maine this afternoon, but the rest of New England will remain on the dry side. Highs in the 50s & 60s south, 40s & 50s far north.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A chilly and mostly clear night ahead along with a diminishing wind. Lows will drop to around 40 in the metropolitan areas, 30s across the interior, and a few 20s in some of the interior valleys.

Less in the way of wind Sunday with plenty of sunshine to start the day, more in the way of clouds to end it as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs upper 50s to low 60s south, 50s north, 40s near the Canadian border.

Other than a few sprinkles late Sunday night into early Monday morning along a frontal passage, we’ll be dealing with mild and dry conditions right through Wednesday keeping the threat for brush and wildfires in play.

Not all hope is lost, there is growing confidence that we will see some measurable rain moving into the region Wednesday night and Thursday with unsettled conditions sticking around into the start of next weekend. Still a lot to iron out in that portion of the forecast regarding timing and intensity…we’ll be watching closely!

Have a great afternoon!