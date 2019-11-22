Mild Friday Ahead of Dry, Cool Saturday and Rainy Sunday

It’s a long, hard fall from temperatures in the 50s to wind chill values in the single digits and teens, but as is so classic for New England weather, we’ll make that leap from Friday afternoon to Friday night with the passage of a strong cold front.

Ahead of the front, a gusty and mild southwest wind to 40 mph in gusts will help to bump Friday high temperatures to either side of 55 degrees with lots of clouds and very limited breaks of sun, until the approach of the cold front fires off some windswept showers Friday afternoon and evening.

Behind the showers, a colder westerly wind will whip through New England, driving temperatures down quickly through the 40s…the 30s…and into the 20s overnight with wind chill values dropping to either side of 10 degrees.

Although the new air sets us up for a cool Saturday with highs in the 40s, the dry nature of the air will ensure plenty of sunshine.

NBC10 Boston is the lead media sponsor for Illuminate Thanksgiving, a Saturday late-day event as part of the Plymouth 400 celebration, and the weather looks great – dry and 40s!

Our next storm passes near the South Coast of New England on Sunday, keeping us on the cold side of the storm for a cold rain…though enough cold air will be in place we may see some freezing rain in the deep interior of Central and Northwest Massachusetts, Southwest New Hampshire and Southern Vermont points northward.

It’s worth noting our in-house forecast system predicts some snow in these areas, too, and while we aren’t biting on that right now, we surely will keep you posted this weekend.

Next week starts bright and dry by our next system moves in the day before Thanksgiving with showers and wind, and while it’s yet to be determined just how strong that system is, we know so many folks travel so continue to highlight this as a day with potential impact ahead of what will likely be a dry and cooler Thanksgiving in the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.