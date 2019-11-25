Mild Temps Short-Lived Before Cold Air Returns

Our Sunday storm - consisting of swirling mass of clouds, snow and rain - is racing east Monday morning.

Without a trace of arctic air in its wake, the temperatures will recover nicely with abundant sun. While winds will be stiff – and contribute to the feel of winter – we expect them to back off considerably in the afternoon. Highs top 50 in many locations in southern New England, while northern New England sees temperatures recover to the mid-40s.

Even better, another batch of mild air is on tap for Tuesday as a large high-pressure system moves offshore and sends in the southwest wind across New England.

Highs could reach near 60 in some spots in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island as sun continues to reign down. These could be considered the best days of this holiday week for travel and late-season yard cleanup.

Subtly, a cool front will slip south on Tuesday afternoon and evening. While it has little bearing in southern New England, it may have some major implications for Wednesday afternoon/overnight weather in northern New England.

"Just enough" cold air could be in place for some icing or minor snow accumulations as another fast-moving weather system rolls through. Meantime, showers will be on the light side for southern New England in that same time period.

This storm really doesn’t get its second wind (pardon the pun) until Thanksgiving Day. It’s then that we’ll be in the grips of a strong wind event on the backside of intensifying low pressure. Gusts could frequently hit 40mph throughout the day as cold winds keep the highs in the 30s and 40s.

That alone may justify second helpings of turkey and dessert – but it won’t give us a heap of cold. Highs will recover to the 40s Friday and Saturday as yet again; the arctic air stays out of the picture.

That said, if the (very) long range is guidance has anything to say about it, these days may be numbered in the first week of December.