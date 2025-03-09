Milder temperatures move in this week. How warm will it get?

Have you changed your clocks yet? Daylight saving time began at 3 this morning, so it’s time to change your smoke detector, weather radio, and carbon monoxide batteries.

Sunday brings us a little less wind and temps in the mid 40s with a sunrise at 7:05 and sunset at 6:44 in Boston. The gusts from the west, southwest will be enough of a nuisance that you notice it... between 30 and 35 mph, dying down at sunset.

Temps slowly rebound to the 50s on Monday, to around 60 by Tuesday as we get a south wind and a shift in the jet stream.

There will be minimal rain chances next week too as we have a split jet stream and the northern tier of the U.S. is in between. Northern New England does get clipped by some light snow to showers Monday morning though. Even Sunday, a flurry will pass through southern New England, or a sprinkle. Then through Monday morning, northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will pick up 2-5 inches of snow in higher elevations.

Temps cool a bit on Wednesday and Thursday as we see an onshore flow. Evening rain showers will be around Thursday, to warming temps again into the following weekend with 50s and 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day is NEXT Monday, so next weekend will be filled with celebrations and parades. Spring temps stick around and some showers move in by Sunday. Monday seems to be rainy and windy with a cold front moving through.

Stay tuned on timing updates!