Person found dead in Milford

A person was found dead in Milford, Massachusetts, Tuesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, which is investigating.
The DA's office confirmed they were investigating an unattended death on Water Street. Few details were immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
