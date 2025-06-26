New details in case of man charged with father's 2003 murder in Milford, NH

A newly unsealed affidavit reveals new details in the case of a man charged with the murder of his father in Milford, New Hampshire, in 2003.

Douglas Herlihy, now 39, is accused of killing his father, Paul Herlihy, 50, at their home in Milford, New Hampshire in August 2003, according to the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Doug Herlihy would have been 17 at this time.

Investigators believe Paul Herlihy was killed sometime between Aug. 23 and 27 of 2003, based on his last known contacts. According to the affidavit released by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, Herlihy's body was found on Aug. 27, 2003, when police conducted a welfare check. His body was found wrapped in a carpet. The responding officers reported noticing "hundreds of flies and the strong odor of decomposition.

An autopsy would later determine that Paul died of multiple blunt force traumas.

Over an investigation that spanned decades, investigators learned that the father and son had a "tumultuous" relationship that included legal troubles, drug use and violence. Family members told police that in the months leading up to Paul Herlihy's death, there was tension between the father and son. Doug was angry at his father for moving him to the Milford home, which family members said was done to get Doug away from drugs in Melrose, Massachusetts, where he had been living with his mother.

Multiple witnesses described the difficulties between father and son, including an incident where Paul reported that Doug had stolen his car. Some of the issues were documented when police were called in to intervene, including instances where responding officers noted apparent physical violence between the two. Doug, according to police, had a criminal record that included drugs and theft.

Friends of Doug told police that he told them his father abused him and that he hated his father. Some friends reported that Doug had made threats against his father and he expressed a desire to kill him.

Around the time of his father's death, Doug was accused of stealing his father's car. He was also known to have used his father's credit card and to have carried significant amounts of cash. Family members told investigators that Paul regularly had large amounts of cash on hand, but no significant amount was ever recovered. On Aug. 28, 2003, after his father's body was found, police say Doug ran from police - an incident Doug later said was because he had illegal drugs in his car.

Doug has consistently denied any involvement in his father's death, according to the affidavit.

Doug was arrested as a fugitive from justice earlier this month in Saugus, Massachusetts, Formella's office said. In New Hampshire, he faces charges of second-degree murder and falsifying evidence in his father's death. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 3.