Milford police seek suspects in armed robbery at butcher shop

Police in Milford, Massachusetts, are searching for two thieves who robbed a local butcher shop at gunpoint earlier this week.

Two masked and hooded men with handguns are seen in surveillance images during the armed robbery at Aroma Brazil on Beach Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Footage from inside the shop shows the men raiding several registers and putting stacks of money into a backpack.

One employee holds his hands up in the air in as another is pulled by his hood by an armed man.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston Suspected getaway vehicle

Police believe the men fled in a grey Dodge Durango from between 2011 and 2013.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-473-3800 or email tipline@milfordpolice.org.