MILFORD

Milford police seek suspects in armed robbery at butcher shop

Surveillance footage shows two men robbing Aroma Brazil at gunpoint Tuesday night

By Kirsten Glavin

Milford Police Department

Police in Milford, Massachusetts, are searching for two thieves who robbed a local butcher shop at gunpoint earlier this week.

Two masked and hooded men with handguns are seen in surveillance images during the armed robbery at Aroma Brazil on Beach Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Footage from inside the shop shows the men raiding several registers and putting stacks of money into a backpack.

One employee holds his hands up in the air in as another is pulled by his hood by an armed man.

NBC10 Boston
Suspected getaway vehicle

Police believe the men fled in a grey Dodge Durango from between 2011 and 2013.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-473-3800 or email tipline@milfordpolice.org.

